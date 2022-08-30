Senator Ahmed Markafi, former governor of Kaduna State, has asked Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to swallow their personal ambitions and return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Makarfi who spoke in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, argued that there are only two parties in Nigeria – the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also said frustrated youths are using Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate and a former Anambra State governor, as a symbol, adding that youths should not make decisions on the presidential candidate to vote for in anger.

Obi had left the PDP in May and emerged as the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

He said, “Nigerian politics is a bit funny especially politics of the opposition. Before APC captured power, the opposition came together but unfortunately, we have a situation in Nigeria where the opposition wakes up and everyone tries to capture power.

“I want to make a plea to other opposition parties that let them think about Nigeria first and what is good for Nigeria; let us do what APC did – come together, talk amongst ourselves and arrive at something that all of us will agree to and bring positive change to this country.

“Peter Obi, personally, he respects me, I respect him. Kwankwaso still is my friend, I respect him but the issue is that we should all swallow personal ambition for the sake of this country and bring positive change by changing the government that is in power today.

“About the fears of the youths, I am not blaming them but when you are frustrated when you are angry, you may take a decision that will worsen your situation.

“I call on other opposition parties to actually come together, especially Peter Obi, I know he respects our presidential candidate (Atiku) a lot and many of us. PDP will be home to him, PDP will be home to his supporters, and Kwankwaso, we all started PDP together, let us come back home and do the needful for the sake of this country.”