A Chieftain of Gani Adams – led Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Ibadan, Comrade Muritala Ifawale Adekola, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to as a matter of urgency wade into what he described as an unlawful arrest of one Wasiu Olanrewaju over a land issue.

The OPC leader said the police should conduct a thorough investigation into how Mr Olanrewaju was arrested concerning a land dispute and ensure that justice is done .

He also pleaded that all those involved in the alleged illegal arrest should be brought to justice.

He said Olanrewaju’s arrest was as a result of a dispute over a parcel of land he bought at Abidogun area of Omi-Adio, Ibadan from one Lateef Waheed.

According to him, He said a certain Lateef Waheed made a false allegations against Olanrewaju to the police at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau (SCIB ) at Iyaganku Ibadan leading to his arrest.

“With the situation of things, we are now crying out that the IG and the state commissioner of Police should please save our soul by carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Olanrewaju’s arrest,” he said.

“Olanrewaju is my brother. He is now being locked up at Iyaganku Police Division based on the false allegation made against him by Lateef to the police.

“This is the reason why we are calling on IGP and Oyo CP to prevail that justice is carried out and proper investigation be carried out on the alleged illegal arrest.

“The action of Lateef is provocative and we believe that we are in a democracy, where the lives of an ordinary man is important to the government.

“The action of Lateef is rather oppressive too, and this has gone against the National Anthem of Nigeria which stipulates that we live in a country where no man is oppressed.

“This is not fair at all and that’s why I am shouting as a law abiding citizen of Nigeria that they should release my brother from detention.”