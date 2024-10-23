Connect with us

Land dispute: OPC leader urges IGP, Oyo CP to investigate arrest of Ibadan businessman
12 mins ago

A Chieftain of Gani Adams – led Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in  Ibadan, Comrade Muritala Ifawale Adekola, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to as a matter of urgency wade into what he described as an  unlawful arrest of one Wasiu Olanrewaju over a  land issue.

The OPC leader said the police should  conduct a thorough  investigation into how Mr Olanrewaju was arrested  concerning a land dispute and ensure that justice is done .

He also pleaded that all those involved in the alleged illegal arrest should be brought to justice.

He said Olanrewaju’s arrest was as a result of a dispute over a parcel of land he bought at Abidogun area of Omi-Adio, Ibadan from one Lateef Waheed.

According to him, He said a certain Lateef Waheed made a false allegations against Olanrewaju to the police at the State Criminal Investigation Bureau (SCIB ) at Iyaganku Ibadan leading to his arrest.

“With the situation of things, we are now crying out  that  the IG  and the state commissioner of Police should please save our soul by carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Olanrewaju’s arrest,” he said.

“Olanrewaju is my brother. He is now being locked up at Iyaganku Police Division based on the false allegation made against him by Lateef to the police.

“This is the reason why we are calling on IGP  and Oyo CP  to  prevail that justice is carried out and proper investigation be carried out  on the alleged illegal arrest.

“The action of Lateef is provocative and  we believe  that we are in a democracy, where  the lives of an ordinary man is important to the government.

“The action of Lateef is rather oppressive too, and this has gone against the National Anthem  of Nigeria  which stipulates  that we live in a country where no man is oppressed.

“This is not fair at all and that’s why I am shouting  as a law  abiding citizen of Nigeria that they should release my brother from detention.”

 

