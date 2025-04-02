Connect with us

Akinleye congratulates former Osun SSG, Akinbade on his 70th birthday anniversary 

 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun state governor has congratulated the erstwhile Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade as he celebrates his 70th birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed described Alhaji Akinbade as an embodiment of humility.

According to the Chief of Staff, the former People’s Democratic Party state Chairman has demonstrated his love and passion towards human capital development, the record of which cannot be erased.

Akinleye noted that Akinbade’s track record as the former state SSG are all written in gold, adding that his philanthropic gesture to all and sundry still speak for him till date.

Osun CoS also described Akinbade as a statesman of great wisdom, a visionary leader, and a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Osun State and Nigeria remain invaluable.

He praised the former SSG for his exemplary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the state.

“As a politician, administrator, and community leader, your remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark on governance and development. Your integrity, foresight, and passion for service have defined a legacy that will be cherished for generations. Your pivotal role in shaping our political landscape and fostering good governance is truly commendable,” he added.

“On this milestone birthday, I celebrate you and pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with sound health, abundant grace, and many more years of fulfillment. May you enjoy the rewards of your hard work, and may your wisdom continue to guide and inspire those who follow in your footsteps.

“I want to also congratulate you, my leader and former party chairman as you attain the status of septuagenarian today. it’s my sincere prayer to almighty Allah to preserve you, be kind to you and still favoured you throughout your sojourn on earth, wishing you many more years to celebrate on earth”

