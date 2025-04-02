Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Tinubu embarks on another 'working visit' to Paris 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today, Tuesday, depart for Paris, France, “on a short working visit,” a statement by Bayo Onanuga his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, said.

During the visit, the President will appraise his administration’s midterm performance and assess key milestones, Onanuga said

He will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year,” the statement added.

“Recent economic strides reinforce the President’s commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria reporting a significant increase in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion—a testament to the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023 when net reserves were $3.99 billion.

“While away, President Tinubu will remain fully engaged with his team and continue to oversee governance activities.

“He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

