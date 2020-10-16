Adebayo Obajemu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

According to a communique by the police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP noted that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly, and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

The boss on Thursday however appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

He stressed that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force