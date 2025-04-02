Connect with us

Politics

Ebonyi gov Nwifuru denies ordering arrest of commissioners
Advertisement

Politics

Contract sabotage: Ebonyi gov, Nwifuru orders arrest of six commissioners

Politics

I never had faith in Obaseki as a governor — Philip Shaibu

Politics

Kogi accuses Natasha of fuelling violence, asks security agencies to take action

Politics

Leaked Edo gov tribunal judgement ignites debate online

Politics

Abolition of State of Origin in Abia: Egbu lauds Otti, reinforces call for new constitution 

Politics

Chijioke Edeoga, Enugu Labour Party guber candidate rejoins PDP

Politics

2027: Intimidating opposition will backfire, Momodu warns Tinubu

Politics

Why I’ll report Ezekwesili’s ‘shut up’ outburst to Igbo traditional elders - Nwaebonyi

Politics

I was offered N5bn to impeach Fubara - CoS, Ehie

Politics

Ebonyi gov Nwifuru denies ordering arrest of commissioners

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Ebonyi gov Nwifuru denies ordering arrest of commissioners

The government of Ebonyi State has dismissed a report that Gov.  Francis Nwifuru ordered the arrest of five Commissioners over delay in delivery and breach of contracts.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Ebonyi Executive Council (EXCO) committee on Supervision and Completion of two state housing projects, Chief Donatus Ilang in Abakaliki.

The projects are the 140 housing units for the Izzo and Amaze communities, which were displaced by the Ezilo/Ezza Ezilo communal crisis in Ishielu Local Government Area.

Ilang, who is also the Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, described the report as “false and unfounded”.

“No commissioner was arrested and you can confirm this from the police and other security agencies.

“The people writing such fake news are doing so from their imagination,” he said.

“We informed them of the state governor ‘s displeasure over delays in the project and resolved to take drastic actions on the defaulters,” he said.

He noted that the commissioners promised to furnish the committee with relevant information which would enable it confront the erring contractors.

“The governor is desirous to give the people of both communities. affected by a fatricidal communal conflict, housing reprieves.

Advertisement

“”We gave all persons involved in the projects time to comply with the contractual terms.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the governor’s noble intentions towards people of both communities, are actualised and we would not toy with such,” he said.

NAN reports that the 140 units of building projects, were initiated by the state government to cushion the housing needs of both communities.

The Ebonyi Police Command  Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, also told NAN in an interview that no commissioner was in their custody.

“We did not arrest any commissioner,” he said.

(NAN)

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *