Delta: Irate youths burn down hotel over lodger’s death

Angry youngsters of Owheologbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State have reportedly set ablaze Century Home Hotel over the alleged suspicious death of a lodger, Mr. Sunday Ogofotha.

It was gathered that Ogofotha, had journeyed from Lagos to attend the funeral of a relative when he was allegedly killed.

The development led to the arrest of four staff of the hotel while the owner of the hotel, Chief Joshua Oghoole was invited, interrogated and released .

A reliable source who did not want his identity revealed said that the action of the youths might not be unconnected to the clean bill given the hotel owner by the Police after his invitation.

Though the details of the arson were not clear at press time, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, SP. Bright Edafe said the hotel was set ablaze by a mob.

He noted that another hotel belonging to the owner in the local government area had earlier been set ablaze.

“The owner of the hotel is innocent; they are just punishing him. He was not involved”

It has been reported earlier that the Council Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Elder Godwin Ogorugba had sealed off the hotel.

Ogoruba said, “This hotel should be completely sealed up and I want to warn individuals who use their structures for illegal activities, including kidnapping, that the wrath of the law shall catch up with you. Recently, I convened a meeting of hotel owners within the council and the management of this hotel failed to attend.

“During that meeting, we emphasised the need to maintain a manifest to track customer check-ins and check-outs. Moving forward, we will take decisive action against any property owners who aid criminal activities in our communities,” Ogorugba warned.

The recovered remains of Ogofotha was deposited at undisclosed morgue in Ozoro.