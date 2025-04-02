Connect with us

Era of Defection: Another PDP Member in Abia Assembly Dumps Party for LP
Edo tribunal strikes AP, AA's petitions seeking to nullify Gov Okpebholo's election

JUST IN: Tinubu embarks on another 'working visit' to Paris 

Ebonyi gov Nwifuru denies ordering arrest of commissioners

Contract sabotage: Ebonyi gov, Nwifuru orders arrest of six commissioners

I never had faith in Obaseki as a governor — Philip Shaibu

Kogi accuses Natasha of fuelling violence, asks security agencies to take action

Leaked Edo gov tribunal judgement ignites debate online

Abolition of State of Origin in Abia: Egbu lauds Otti, reinforces call for new constitution 

Chijioke Edeoga, Enugu Labour Party guber candidate rejoins PDP

Published

15 seconds ago

on

The lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Collins Ugochukwu a.k.a (Ochake), has defected to the labour Party (LP).

Hallmark Business reports that this development further reduced the number of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers within the Abia State House of Assembly.

Ugochukwu’s defection to the LP was formally communicated in a letter he sent to the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, on Wednesday, April 2.

During a plenary session of the Abia Assembly, the Speaker read the letter, which confirmed that the legislator is now affiliated with the LP.

This development comes after Lucky Nweke Johnson, the representative for Isuikwuato constituency, left the PDP for the LP just a week ago, citing internal conflicts within his former party and the performance of Governor Alex Otti as his motivations.

Recall that Rowland Dennis, who represents Isiala Ngwa South constituency, had earlier defected from the PDP to the LP in February.

Political observers predict that the recent defection of Collins Ugochukwu may pose a significant challenge for the PDP in the lead-up to the 2027 elections, as Isiala Ngwa North, the constituency he represents, is one of the key local government areas that influence the outcome of gubernatorial elections in Abia.

