UN invites Abia to tell its success story in environmental sanitation 

In recognition of the giant strides made by the Abia state Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) in keeping Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia clean, since the coming of the present administration, the United Nations (UN) habitat has invited ASEPA and the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) to a conference in Egypt to tell the World about the Abia success story in waste disposal and management.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who stated this while briefing journalists at Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, noted that Government is happy that people outside the country are appreciative of what the governor is doing in the state.

Kanu explained that the achievement was in line with the state of emergency declared on refuse disposal by Governor Alex Otti on assumption of Office, stressing that ASEPA has been doing a great job to keep Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia clean.

He said ASEPA has extended the gesture to Lokpanta Cattle Market and abbatior, Uzuakoli and Arochukwu cattle markets, as they are currently being cleaned up under the Clean Up Abia Initiative.

Contributing, the General Manager of ASEPA, Mazi Ogbonnia Okereke said the state government has performed well in waste management and general cleanliness in Abia State in the last 17 months of the administration.

“Aba has been identified today as a model of the movement from a dirty to a clean city. We have been asked to come and tell our story first hand at a United Nations’ forum. You can imagine the kind of perception and reputational capital that will accrue to Abia State from our participation in this conference,” he said.

It will be recalled that Aba in particular has moved from the stage of being branded the dirtiest city under the previous administrations of Abia state, to a new look of being rated as one of the cleanest/ modern commercial cities in Nigeria.

Okereke hinted that the next move for ASEPA is establishment of a multi-purpose re-cycling plant for wastes in Abia state.

Continuing Commissioner Kanu announced that the Abia State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to paying the N70,000 National minimum wage to her workers with effect from October, 2024.

He noted that payment of the minimum wage is in line with the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of Abia workers.

He declared, “Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the state government will commence the payment of the new minimum wage this month of October.

“The Governor, Dr Alex Otti OFR is committed to paying that minimum wage because of his disposition towards the welfare of our workers. There is now hope that within the next couple of days, everything being equal, payment of minimum wage will commence”.

Prince Okey Kanu further disclosed that the state government has earmarked nine new road projects for both construction and reconstruction across the three senatorial zones of the state. Six of the proposed roads are for construction while the remaining three are for reconstruction.

The roads, measuring a total of 75.03km, are the reconstruction of the 5.5 km Onuimo – Abia Tower of Peace Umuahia, construction of the 7.15 km Onuinyang – (Bende) Okporoenyi – Oboro – Ikwuano road section one, construction of the Onuinyang- 6.8km kilometres Okporoenyi – Oboro – Ikwuano (Ikwuano) section two, reconstruction of the 11.5 Ntigha – Nbawsi – Umuala road (Isialangwa North) , reconstruction of the 11.1 km Obehe – Umudiabia – Owaza road (Ukwa West), construction of the 11.27 km Mbala – Umuaku- Ngodo road in Umunneochi, 2.21 km Umuogo – Nsukwe -Ubakala Ring road Umuahia South , the construction of the 12.6 km Ohanze – Ntighauzo – Obete – Akirika Oburu Obingwa and Ukwa East and the construction of the 6.9Umuopara Ring road , Umuahia South.

He added that two more road projects have been completed in line with the zero pothole initiative of the state government bringing the total number of roads maintained so far to 127. The Hon Commissioner went ahead to inform the press that the state government has started the dualization of the Owerrinta -Umuika road.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor would on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024 at the Abia Children’s Specialist Hospital, Bende road Umuahia hold a sickle cell awareness workshop for members of the public.

He said that the whole idea is to create awareness about that health condition.