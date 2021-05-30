Bandits have abducted about 200 students of Islamiyya school, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The development is the latest in series of kidnap of students by bandits in the Northern part of the country, and is coming hours after 14 of the remaining abducted students of Greenfield University were freed on Saturday after spending 40 days in captivity.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the community around 4:30pm on Sunday shooting sporadically into the air.

Confirming the story, a resident of the area Zayyad Mohammed , the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school where the incident took place, was built by a retired Immigration Officer.

Other sources according to Channels, said , the Islamiyya school is not the usual Sangaya boarding Islamic school, but a conventional one where parents send their children on a daily basis for the purpose of acquiring Islamic education