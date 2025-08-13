Connect with us

US cautions Nigerian students: Obey visa rules or risk deportation
Published

25 seconds ago

on

The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned Nigerian students studying in America to strictly follow the conditions of their student visas or face serious consequences, including visa revocation, deportation, and ineligibility for future entry.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the mission said violations often occur when students drop out, stop attending classes, or change their academic programmes without informing their institutions.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your programme of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas,” the embassy stated, urging students to maintain their academic and immigration status at all times.

The advisory, tagged with #VisaWiseTravelSmart and #USVisa, comes ahead of the September academic session, when many Nigerians will be travelling to the US to resume studies.

The mission also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for breaches of US law, warning that arrests could lead to immediate immigration action. “If you are arrested, your US visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas,” it said.

US authorities have consistently emphasised that possessing a visa does not grant unrestricted stay in the country, stressing the need to fully comply with the conditions and validity period of the visa issued.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

