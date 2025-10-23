Nigeria has what it takes to be a tech-driven nation – Dr. Adebowale 

Dr. Adebowale

A globally recognized researcher and Babcock University faculty member, Dr. Adetayo Adebowale, has asserted that Nigeria has what it takes to be a tech-driven nation by leveraging its vibrant youthful population, expanding internet penetration, and ambitious startups supported by cutting-edge research.

Dr. Adebowale, who was recently listed among the world’s top 2% scientists by Stanford University and Elsevier for the second consecutive year, emphasized that any nation aspiring to make a global impact must be “ready to strengthen its technological infrastructure.”

The university don said in a recent interview that if Nigeria prioritizes and funds impactful research aimed at national development—beyond viewing it merely as a requirement for career advancement— it would be only a matter of time before the country takes its place among the global leaders in science.

He urged researchers across academia and industry to remain diligent, disciplined, and proactive, stressing that great research demands significant investment of time and perseverance. He recommended setting clear goals, avoiding procrastination, and making consistent, incremental efforts to advance research goals.

Reflecting on the recent recognition, Dr. Adebowale described it as both “a humbling honour and a testament to God’s grace and faithfulness” throughout his academic journey. He added that the recognition has inspired him to pursue excellence with renewed commitment while continuing to represent Babcock University and Nigeria on the global stage with integrity, innovation, and purpose.

“It validates years of dedication to rigorous research, mentorship, and the pursuit of knowledge that contributes meaningfully to society,” he affirmed. “I see it as a call to continue advancing impactful research, nurturing emerging scholars, and addressing real-world challenges through scientific inquiry”.

Beyond personal recognition, the honour also reinforces his belief in the value of institutional excellence. According to him, such international recognition not only expands opportunities for collaboration but also enhances Babcock University’s global visibility and academic standing.

Dr. Adebowale earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Information Resources Management from the university in 2012 and 2016, respectively, a testament to the university’s ability to cultivate homegrown researchers of global relevance.

With over 92 publications and more than 1,000 citations, Dr. Adebowale believes research should translate into tangible societal impact. His work focuses on the application of emerging technologies in libraries and extends into interdisciplinary research exploring the intersections of information management, technology, and diverse social contexts.

In recognition of his scholarly influence, Dr. Adebowale is an active member of several professional associations, including the Association of Commonwealth Universities (Ambassador, Africa Region), the West African Research and Innovation Management Association, and the Association of Seventh-day Adventist Librarians.

His achievements, he noted, underscore Babcock University’s unwavering commitment to research excellence, innovation, and global academic distinction.