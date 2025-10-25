Abia completes renovation of nine schools, sends 100 teachers for specialist training on ‘Smart Schools’ management

Gov. Alex Otti

The Abia State government has completely renovated nine out of the 63 selected schools undergoing renovation across the state and are ready for use. The remaining 54 schools are at various stages of completion.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this at Government House Umuahia, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting hinted that 100 teachers are currently undergoing a 3-week specialist training programme on the running of Smart schools. .

“This, of course, is in line with the government’s agenda of transforming the Teaching/learning environments in all public schools across the 17 LGAs in the state.

“The completed schools which are spread across the three senatorial zones of the state in line with the inclusive style of governance of this administration include; Nkata Community Primary School, Ibeku High School, Ohuhu Community Secondary School Amaogugu , all in Umuahia North LGA.

“Others are, the Migrant Farmers Primary School, Osisioma, Umuagbai Secondary School, Aba, Abayi Nchokoro Primary School Ugwunagbo, Owerre Aba Primary School, Ugwunagbo, Omoba Central Model Primary School, Isiala Ngwa LGA and Abiriba Nmaju Memorial Primary School, Ohafia LGA”, Prince Kanu stated.

Prince Kanu further stated that work is ongoing at three of the smart schools in the state located at, Ogbo Primary school, Ubakala Umuahia South LGA, Umuomaikwu Primary School ,Isialangwa North LGA and Umuagbai Secondary School , Aba South LGA.

“This is a strategic move to equip the teachers with the special skills required to operate the smart schools in the state.

“This training will go on for three weeks. They’ve done one week, and in another two weeks, they’ll be done with the training,”Prince Kanu stated”.

He also informed, that the posting of the newly recruited teachers in the state would be concluded this week.

He explained that, the exercise has taken a while because the state government wanted to ensure that teachers are posted to areas where they would be able to practise their crafts without hindrances

He, however, cautioned that the teachers should be a lot more reasonable in their request to be posted to schools where they will serve best.

On the issue of road infrastructure, the Commissioner noted that, as the rains begin to abate, the rate of construction work will also increase across the state.

He revealed that work is ongoing in 32 contract road project sites across the state, while the direct labour work is ongoing in 55 sites across the state, and noted that the state’s Zero pothole Initiative is still on course.

On the overall performance on the roads, the commissioner noted that the Ministry of Works, within the period under review, completed 12 direct-labour works, which include ; construction of St Michael’s Drive, Government Layout,Ehimiri, construction of Hon. Justice Okoroafor Close, construction of Ozouma spur through Corpers Lodge ,off Aba Road,Afarab, maintenance of Umunkpeyi-Eziala- Umuru Nvosi road, Isiala Ngwa South LGA (8km).

Prince Kanu explained that, in line with the ongoing massive road infrastructure development taking place in Aba , the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) is constructing two newv roads on contract; the Aba Ring Road from Umuaduru to Okpulor Umuobu and the 7Up – Okpulor Umuobu road.

According to him, the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) is also embarking on the construction of six roads by direct labour, and they include the Elizabeth Avenue,Imo Avenue,Sacred Heart Street, Ihuoma Street, Afor Ule to Okpulor Umuobu road and Ozuomba road.

He also informed that the Ovom Street Erosion Project is nearing completion and is being completed with rigid pavement technology which will ensure a life span of over 50 years.

The Information- boss said that in the state government’s bid to make Aba an indisputable commercial hub of the state, the government, through GADA, is embarking on urban renewal projects, including the ongoing construction of the Eziama pedestal Bridge, located opposite the Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic in Aba.

The commissioner further revealed that the 120-room Enyimba Hotel project is progressing well and that the governor would in few weeks’ time flag-off the project, which will, on completion be managed by Radisson Blue, an international hospitality group.