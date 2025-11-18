Catholic priest, many others abducted in Kaduna as gunmen attack parish community, one killed

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Bobbo Paschal, has been abducted by armed men following an attack on Kushe Gugdu community in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Archdiocese of Kaduna confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday by its Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel. The priest, who serves as the Parish Priest of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Kushe Gugdu, was seized from his residence during the early hours of the day.

According to the statement, several other residents were also abducted during the raid, while the brother of another priest, Rev. Fr. Anthony Yero, was killed by the attackers.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to join us in praying for their safety and quick release from the hands of their abductors, and for the peaceful repose of the dead,” Fr. Emmanuel said.

The abduction adds to a growing list of violent attacks on clergy and rural communities in Kaduna, a state that has witnessed persistent insecurity in recent years.

Security agencies have yet to issue a formal response as efforts to locate the victims continue.