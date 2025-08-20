Plotweaver, LSFVCB open applications for 2025 Lagos Youth Storytelling competition

Storytelling tech platform, Plotweaver, in partnership with the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB), has announced the commencement of applications for the 1st edition of the 2025 Lagos Youth Storytelling Competition.

The Chief Partnerships Officer of Plotweaver, Ojo Olumuyiwa, made this announcement in a statement made available to Business Hallmark Newspaper in Lagos.

According to Ojo, the competition is opened to all secondary school students across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

Themed: Tell Your Story and Change Your Life, the Lagos Youth Storytelling Competition 2025 is a writing competition for secondary school students in the ‘State of Excellence’ to share powerful, personal and imaginary stories about life in Lagos.

Winners stand a chance of winning up mouthwatering prizes, including a cash prize of up to N3million, laptops, training, films adaptation and many more.

The winning story will be developed from story to screen, allowing young creatives to see their ideas come to life.

To participate, applicants must be enrolled in registered secondary school in Lagos State.

There are two entry categories: Junior Secondary School and Senior Secondary School.

Submitted stories should not be more than 1,500 words.

Applications opened on August 1 and will close on September 30, 2025.

Interested students can register and submit their stories via: www.lagosstorytelling.ng

The initiative targets over 200,000 students across six educational districts, providing them with the tools, training, and exposure needed to develop and showcase their storytelling skills.

At its core, the challenge aims to position Lagos as Africa’s hub for youth storytelling while preserving cultural heritage and fostering a new generation of ethical, AI-literate creatives.