10,217 killed, 672 villages razed by bandits in two years under Tinubu – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian government of gross failure to protect its citizens, revealing that at least 10,217 people have been killed and 672 villages destroyed by armed groups and bandits over the past two years.

In a damning report released on Wednesday, the global human rights watchdog said Benue and Plateau States suffered the highest death tolls, recording 6,896 and 2,630 fatalities respectively. Other affected states include Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Edo, and Zamfara.

“A new investigation shows that in the two years since the current government came to power, at least 10,217 people have been killed in attacks by gunmen in Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Zamfara states,” the report stated.

The report detailed a harrowing pattern of unchecked violence, with communities in rural areas subjected to constant attacks due to what Amnesty described as a “total absence of governance.”

“In Zamfara State alone, attacks occur daily—sometimes multiple times in a single day. Over the past two years, at least 273 people have been killed and 467 abducted. A staggering 529 villages are now under the control of bandits across 13 local government areas,” the organisation revealed.

Amnesty also documented the sacking of 481 villages in Zamfara and noted that Plateau State suffered at least 38 deadly attacks by armed herders, resulting in the destruction of 43 villages in four local government areas between March 27 and April 2, 2025.

In Katsina State, 294 people were confirmed killed and 306, mostly women and girls, were abducted during the same period. Amnesty described the situation as a growing humanitarian catastrophe, with thousands of displaced farmers unable to cultivate or sell their crops due to insecurity.

“In Dangulbi district of Zamfara, farmers are forced to watch their sweet potato harvest rot because bandits have blocked access to markets,” the report said.

The organisation warned that continued displacement of rural communities could worsen food insecurity across the country.

Speaking on the report, Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, condemned the government’s failure to fulfil its security promises.

“Today marks exactly two years since President Bola Tinubu assumed office with a pledge to improve security. Instead, the situation has deteriorated dramatically,” Sanusi said.

“The authorities continue to fail in their duty to protect the rights to life, physical integrity, and security of tens of thousands of Nigerians.”

Efforts to reach the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, for a response were unsuccessful. He had yet to respond to messages seeking comment on the findings.

Amnesty International called on the Nigerian government to urgently implement effective security measures, restore civil authority in affected communities, and provide relief to victims of violence.