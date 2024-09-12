Bandits block highway, abduct about 150 travellers in Zamfara

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Bandits invade Kaduna community, kill six residents for confronting them

Bandits in the early hours of Thursday, blocked the busy Gusau–Funtua highway, in Zamfara State, kidnapping estimated 150 travellers.

Channels TV quoted Yusuf Tsafe, a commuter stranded in the area, to have said that the bandits set up a roadblock at the Tazame axis early on Thursday.

Armed with about 50 motorcycles, each carrying three people, the bandits abducted several travellers and remained on the road for hours.

Tsafe described how the bandits began their operation around 7 am and continued until at least 9 am.

Despite military efforts to address the situation, the road remains blocked, and no vehicles have been allowed to pass. Another commuter confirmed that the Magazu–Kucheri Road, which links Gusau to Funtua, has also been blocked by the bandits.

“They entered the road around 7 am, and till around 9am, they were still there, we just parked by the roadside waiting for the military to clear the road, we are seeing the bandits taking people inside the bush.

“The military guntruck moved to the area earlier, we were just hearing gunshots, but they are yet to open the road. Till now, no vehicle has been allowed to pass.”

Another commuter also confirmed to Channels Television that Magazu – Kucheri Road, which is also the road linking Gusau to Funtua, have been blocked by bandits this morning

“The military men asked us to stop because the bandits blocked the road, we are still waiting for them to clear the road,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, stated that additional troops, including operatives from the Nigerian Police Mobile Squad, have been deployed to clear the road.

Zamfara State, along with other regions in northwestern and central Nigeria, has been plagued by armed gangs carrying out mass abductions for ransom and engaging in widespread looting and destruction.

The people of Moriki town in the Zurmi Local Government Area of the state are in fear as the deadline given to them by notorious bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, to pay an imposed N30m levy expired, PUNCH Online earlier reported.

But reacting to the development, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, described the bandit kingpin as a deranged person, wowing that the military would soon capture him.

No fewer than three persons lost their lives in April when bandits invaded a market in Tsafe town.

In May 2024, bandits attacked no fewer than 50 communities in the Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

