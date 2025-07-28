Connect with us

Published

7 mins ago

on

Residents celebrate over killing of 3 notorious bandits in Sokoto

The people of Mallamawa and Mazau Villages of Tsamaye/Mai Lalle District, Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State reportedly took to the streets burst in jubilation over the killing of three notorious bandit kingpins by troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY).

According to the Media Information Officer of OPFY, Captain David Adewusi, the operation was made possible through an ambush on the bandits in the local government area.

He noted that, “The operation led to the troops neutralising terrorist kingpins Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, and Ali Yar Daribiyar, with three AK-47 rifles, magazines and a motorcycle recovered.

“The criminals and their foot soldiers were reportedly in the area to collect ransom and levies imposed on the locals when they were intercepted.”

Captain David Adewusi said that the successful operation has ignited widespread relief and jubilation among residents of Mai Lalle, Tsamaye, Rimaye, and proximate communities across Sabon Birni and Goronyo local government areas, who have long endured the atrocities of the neutralised terrorists.

He gave assurances of the troops’ determination to restore security in the area, Adewusi reassured that, “Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains steadfast in its mission to restore peace and security across the North-West and parts of the North-Central region.”

He appealed to the public to continue to provide timely and actionable information that will not only support the ongoing operations but also guarantee success.

