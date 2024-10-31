Assault: Nigerians demand accountability as Reps member Alex Ikwechegh gets N.5m bail

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand openness and accountability in the trial of Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, a lawmaker caught in a viral video assaulting a cab to driver identified as Stephen Abuwatseya in Abuja.

The altercation reportedly took place on October 29, 2024.

Ikwechegh who represents Aba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was recently granted N500,000 bail following his arrest on charges of physical assault.

This high-profile incident has since sparked widespread debate on social media, with Nigerians—including prominent figures—calling for justice, accountability, and transparency in the legal process.

Details of the case, including the bail amount, have led to significant public outcry. Many Nigerians are questioning if the justice system favours the influential, fueling debates about fairness and transparency.

Prominent activist, Rinu Oduala, widely recognized for her advocacy, expressed her concerns openly, asking, “How long have you been making people disappear, dishonorable Alex? And how many people have you locked in your generator house?”

Her questions highlighted citizens’ concerns about accountability and transparency in cases involving high-ranking individuals.

Social commentator Samuel Babatunde Obafemi weighed in, criticizing the judiciary for what he described as its failure to uphold justice.

“Since the consistent experience now is that the judiciary is depleting the hope and faith of the citizenry, we could as well let them just earn a wage without needing to practice law… This is not the democracy we bargained for,” he said.

The perceived light penalty was also criticized by Nigerian social media user Lauretta Egboh, who compared Ikwechegh’s N500,000 bail for alleged physical assault with recent hefty fines imposed on others for lesser offenses, saying, “The system is just egregiously decayed. This is unthinkable.”

Another concerned citizen, Isiaka, pointed out the inconsistency in bail conditions, stating, “We all know that if it was a poor man, they will not grant him bail, or they put the bail at N5 million. Impossible for him to be granted.”

Social media activist Very Dark Man also commented, stressing the need for accountability for public figures. “We need to hold public figures accountable. Assault, if proven, should have serious repercussions,” he stated, garnering support from thousands online who echoed calls for justice.

As this case continues to unfold, Nigerians are closely monitoring each development, while demanding clarity and justice in a situation they feel underscores deeper issues within the country’s judicial system.

This incident has become a focal point in ongoing discussions around power, privilege, and the demand for a fair and unbiased legal process in Nigeria.