By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan has extolled and rejoiced with the Aragbiji of Iragbiji land, HRM Oba AbdulRasheed Ayotunde Olabomi, Odundun Asoludero 1V, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji land in Boripe Local government of the state on the occasion of his 12th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

Olaniyan in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, described the royal father as a blessing to the ancient town.

The S.A to the governor who is also an illustrious son of Iragbiji explained that the reign of Ọba Olabomi in the last 12 years has brought unprecedented development to Iragbiji land and environs, noting that the past 12 years of the monarch’s reign has been full of immeasurable strings of achievements and development in the nooks and crannies of the town.

He added that the growth and development being experienced in Iragbiji land under the king is no doubt due to the fact that the monarch has never left God out, stressing that it takes the wisdom of God for a monarch to have a peaceful and progressive reign over a town as big as Ikire for 12years.

The statement reads in part, “Daddy, I and my entire family join millions of your children home and abroad, friends, associates and other well wishers to wish you happy 12th anniversary on the throne of your forefathers.

“Since you ascended the throne of your fathers, baba, your achievements both within and outside the ancient Iragbiji town

cannot be measured. You have brought your wealth of experience laced with humility and compassion to bear on your town and environs.

“The unprecedented development we have seen in our town in the last 12 years is a testament to the fact that the town has been peaceful because no meaningful growth or development can take place in an atmosphere where there is incessant chaos and violence.

He prayed for God’s direction, good health and long life for the king as he continues to stair the ship of the town forward.

“I must also congratulate all sons and daughters of Iragbiji land, residents, friends and well wishers of our town for the feat achieved by our king. We can join the king to sustain this tempo of development if we continue to show love to our town and cooperate with our king.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord would continue to spare the life of our revered king to witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers in good health and abundance of blessings”. Olaniyan stressed.