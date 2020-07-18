By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to Osun state governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan has assured the citizens of the state on the resolve of the government to adequately maintain all state roads, saying that arrangements on top gear to turn around all roads within the state.

He said serious work have commenced on repair of road construction equipments in the ministry of works, assuring that this will also save government a lot of cost while motoring public will find plying roads pleasurable.

Olaniyan Stated this while presenting the report of the Office of Transportation in the last one year at the Bureau of Social Services.

He, however, lamented that paucity of funds occasioned by the global economic crises confronting government at all levels affected the Osun Road Maintenance Agency which is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining and repairing roads across the state.

He explained that the office has been able to do intervention on some roads in the state capital which include Oke-Fia, Old-Garage, Station Road and Oke Baale roads through the engagement of service providers.

While noting that the state government is losing a lot of revenue to the non renewal of vehicle documents by road users, Engineer Olaniyan explained that men of the Osun Traffic Marshal OTRAM and the Vehicle Inspection Officers will be going all out for enforcement henceforth.

He thereby advised members of the public to review and update their papers as this will avail government the opportunity to provide more social infrastructural facilities and save them the embarrassment of being stopped on the road by relevant officer officers

He also told the BOSS project monitoring and surveillance team that arrangements are almost concluded on the establishment of Truck Transit Park otherwise known as Trawler park to be located in Ila-Odo, Egbedi, Osunjela Owena and Oloki to be handled by concessionaires.

BOSS team commended the leadership of Office of Transportation for their ingenuity in blocking revenue leakages and raising the bar of road maintenance in the state.

While calling for a standard road maintenance template, the project monitoring team of BOSS lauded the engagement of service providers to repair roads at direct labour rate instead of contractual rate.

The Bureau called on the leadership of the office of Transportation to come up with reforms on how to improve their operations and address the challenges confronting the agencies.