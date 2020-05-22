Adebayo Obajemu

In spite of widespread condemnation attendant upon appointments in the current administration, especially in the key levers of the economy and security, there appears to be no letting up in the perceived and alleged marginisation of some parts of the country.

Recent appointments at Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries have confirmed the fears of many that the current administration is paying scant regard to federal character and fairness.

Business Hallmark’s findings revealed that in March 2020 promotions and appointments , there was gross lopsideness in pattern of appointments as 20 key management positions went to Northerners.

These positions held by Northerners include Group Managing Director (GMD), Mele Kyari; Chief Finance Officer, Finance and Accounts, Umar Ajiya; Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Yusuf Usman; Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Farouk Garba Sa’id; Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals, Mustapha Yakubu; Corporate Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Corporation, Hadiza Coomassie; GGM, International Energy Relations, IER, Omar Ibrahim; GGM, Renewable Energy, Kallamu Abdullahi; GGM, Governance Risk and Compliance, Ibrahim Birma; and GGM, NAPIMS, Bala Wunti.

Others are MD, NNPC Shipping, Inuwa Waya; MD, Pipelines and Product Marketing, PPMC, Musa Lawan; MD, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, Mansur Sambo; MD, Duke Oil/NNPC Trading Company, Lawal Sade; MD, Port Harcourt Refining Company, Malami Shehu; MD, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Muhammed Abah; MD, Nigeria Gas Marketing Company, Abdulkadir Ahmed; MD, Nigeria Gas and Power Investment Company Limited, Salihu Jamari; MD, NNPC Medical Services, Mohammed Zango; and Director, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Sarki Auwalu.

Reacting Dr. Adesida Omowale, a university don and rights activist told Business Hallmark that ” One thing that should be noted is that this administration is destroying sacred institutions such as federal character that hold us together , albeit tenuously , there is life this administration. But an unpredented dangerous precedent has been set.

Many groups, associations and individuals have condemned the developnment as unhealthy for national cohesion.