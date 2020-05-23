By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eidel Fitri, the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan has enjoined the Islamic faithfuls to adhere strictly to all the lessons learnt during the holy month of Ramadan.

Engr. Olaniyan made this call in a release issued and personally signed copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday.

The Special Adviser also used the medium to felicitate with the Muslim faithfuls in the State of Osun for witnessing the end of Ramadan.

Olaniyan who used the medium to urge the Muslims to let the lessons of the period be their watchword in whatever they do, also enjoined them to continue helping the needy as taught by the holy month.

According to him, “the period could only be meaningful if the Muslim faithfuls adhere strictly to the teachings of the period as guiding principles.

Olaniyan also enjoined Muslims to use this period of efficacy of prayer to pray to Almighty Allah to lay His healing hands on those who have been battling with Coronavirus and make the issue of the virus a thing of the past.

He said what the country needs now is divine intervention regarding the current global pandemic, urging the people to be steadfast in prayers and eschew any acts capable of hampering the development of the State and the Nation.

He also implored the faithfuls not to see the period as merry making but they should rather look inward on how best they could assist the needy in the society as this would give the downtrodden members of the society a sense of belonging.

He therefore urged the Muslim faithfuls to also use the occasion to pray for the success of the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola in office, saying, it’s only their prayers and support that can sustain the developmental agenda embedded in the plans of the present administration in the State.