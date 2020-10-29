By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Special Adviser to Osun state governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Olatoke Olaniyan has described Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbdulRashed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV as a pace setter of new Iragbiji and leader per excellence who has used his God endowed wisdom to bring peace and tranquility to Iragbiji and its environs.

Olaniyan in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, showered encomiums on the monarch for turning the ancient town of Iragbiji to an investment hub of the state through his commitment, doggedness and dexterity.

The Iragbiji born politician appluaded the friendly manner of approach of the monarch as well and his proactiveness in curbing crime menace in the town since his enthronement 12 years ago.

Olaniyan thanked the monarch for the relative peace enjoyed in the town since he ascended the throne of his forefathers, adding that, Oba Olabomi’s quest for peace and his unending support for progressive ideals produced governor Oyetola who is an illustrious son of the town.

The commissioner congratulated the monarch on his birthday anniversary and prayed for longetivity of the monarch on the land of living in good health and wealth.

” I, On behalf of my family, warmly felicitate with you, our father, Oba AbdulRasheed Ayotunde Olabomi Odundun IV, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, on the occasion of your birthday, today, October 29, I prayed that Allah in his infinite mercies grant you long life in good health, wealth and more wisdom to paddle the canoe of our dearest town to an enviable and safe shore”

“It is also my prayer that Almighty Allah (SWT) continues to grant you more wisdom in piloting the traditional affairs of Iragbiji land and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear State and Nigeria in general, CONGRATATIONS KABIYESI” Olaniyan added.