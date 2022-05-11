Chief Goddy Uwazurike, president emeritus of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo think tank, has berated Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate for claiming at plenary on Wednesday, that the ongoing strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) won’t end soon.

Uwazurike who reacted to the senate president’s remarks in a statement made available to our correspondent, noted that it was unfortunate coming from someone who is aspiring to be president of Nigeria.

“I am shocked to my bone marrow that the president of the Senate of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Lawan declared while addressing the Senate that the ASSU strike will not end soon,” Uwazurike said.

The senior lawyer wondered if the senate president’s remark was a taste of what would become of the country should he become president in 2023.

“It’s important to realize that Lawan is also a presidential aspirant. Is this a taste of what we shall go through under him as the president of this country?” he wondered.

“Is Lawan so oblivious of the suffering of the students and parents all because they have no money to relocate? Are we cursed? Must we wallow in mediocrity?

“Lawan has thoroughly disenchanted parents and students, and indeed all men and women of goodwill. Yes, the sycophants will applaud him out of myopia. But anyone with the tiniest intelligence will realize that these idle students are the instruments of the present and future atrocities!!”