Strike imminent in public universities over FG’s failed promises 

– ASUU begins mobilization of members

The last industrial action took place in 2022 by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was the 16th since 1984, and now the drumbeat of yet another industrial action has reached feverish pitch.

After the expiration of 21-day ultimatum issued on August 22, 2024, ASUU awaits for a positive response from the federal government; but nothing seems to be forthcoming.

The ASUU had last week issued a fresh 14-day ultimatum for the federal government to resolve lingering issues affecting lecturers.

Among other demands, ASUU wants the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement premised on the Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021, as well as the payment of salaries withheld due to the union’s eight-month industrial action in 2022.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in a statement last Wednesday expressed dismay and frustration with the government’s attitude of non commitment and delay tactics, adding that the actions had already ignited a crisis in the public university system.

The statement read, “In view of the foregoing, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, September 23, 2024, during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the membership of the union.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize the new opportunity offered by ASUU to nip the looming crisis in the bud.”

ASUU has also mentioned the non release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, and the payment of outstanding third-party deductions, such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

The union has also consistently called for funding for the revitalization of public universities and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances partly captured in the 2023 budget.

Other highlights of demands include the proliferation of universities by federal and state governments, the implementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, the reversal of the illegal dissolution of governing councils, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution, UTAS) as a replacement for IPPIS.

Professor Adeagbo Moritiwon, a political scientist, told Business Hallmark that “the federal government is treating tertiary education with levity, of course, the idea is to collapse public universities education in Nigeria, after all, their children are schooling abroad.” He wondered why government has not taken the long hiatus as from August 22, when the first 14- day ultimatum was issued to call ASUU and resolve the issues.” Now, a fresh 21-day has been issued, so, it shows the federal government is not serious.”

Dr. Abolarin Bodunrin of University of Birmingham, who left the shores of the country last year, told Business Hallmark that “it would not be an exaggeration to say that public universities education has collapsed in the country. ASUU has consistently called attention to it, but the government thinks ASUU is demanding too much. They are more interested in spending money on public office holders than making education works. I left the country, because I couldn’t stomach the mess any longer.”

In August when the first ultimatum was issued, the federal ministry of Education said the federal government was working to avert another strike by the ASUU, but did not take concrete action.

Rising from its National Executive Council meeting, held at the University of Ibadan on August 18-19, ASUU had given the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its outstanding demands or lecturers would go on strike.

Further speaking at a press briefing at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, insisted that lecturers would be forced to embark on another strike except the Federal Government met their demands before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folashade Biriowo, told journalists, “The ministry is working on it.”

Recall that the minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on June 26, invited ASUU for a meeting to deliberate on the lingering issues affecting universities and to avert the planned strike.

The ASUU President, who spoke on the outcome of the meeting, said the agreements reached with the Federal Government had not been implemented. But nothing has come out since then to justify the patience of ASUU.

The ASUU President, however, said the union was more interested in dialogue, while shoving off “ethnic suspicion, religious bigotry, plutocratic tendencies, and such other practices that are inimical to our peaceful co-existence and collective happiness as a people of one nation.

Abdullah Muhammad, an emeritus professor of agronomy, told Business Hallmark that “it’s quite unfortunate that another round of strike is coming at this period; this has happened because the federal government has not really taken serious the issue of education the way they take serious the issue of their election.”

At the expiration of the current ultimatum on October 20, ASUU has vowed to embark on indefinite strike if nothing is done to meet their demands.