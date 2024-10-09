Comrade Raji Oladimeji, chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State chapter, has explained how three teachers in the state received a prestigious award from the Federal government during the 2024 Presidential Teachers and School Excellence Award at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The chairman who was cornered at the recent teachers day ceremony in Ibadan was asked by the Business Hallmark to shed light on the award announced by the Oyo state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed Adelabu.

He said “this was made possible because of the discipline and dedication to duty with the incentive which the teachers always get from both the government, agencies and the cooperation of parents”.

The award recipients included Mr. Babarinlo Samson Oluwaseun, Head Teacher, Methodist Basic School, Iseyin; Mr Amoo Joseph, Principal, Government College, Ibadan; and Barrister Odejayi Olatunde Adedamilola, Proprietor, Second Home College, Olodo, Ibadan.

Speaking further, Raji said “Oyo teachers have been giving their best and that was not the first of such prestigious awards would be bestowed on teachers in the state.”

According to him, the Nigerian Union of Teachers in Oyo State would not relent in giving their best and would continue to work hand in hand with the government at all levels.

He urged the state government to continue its enhancement of the teachers welfare and make the atmosphere of learning in school more conducive, while he praised the government of Engineer Seyi Makinde for the attentions he has been giving teachers since he assumed office.

According to him, “teachers in Oyo state have benefitted immensely during the tenure of governor Makinde. Teachers in the state have been enjoying the dividends of good governance, which afforded them the opportunities exhibit their talents.”

He also pointed out that “the state government has not relented in prompt payment of salaries; defrayment of all backlog of deductions; upward review of car loans to teachers, among other kinds of gestures towards teachers.”

Meanwhile, Adelabu declared that the state government would continue to focus on reforms in the education sector and such reforms would include recruiting more teachers into the primary school sector of the state.

He said, “The recruitment and posting of teachers to all our public secondary schools, prompt payment of salaries and good working conditions is now the order of the day. Effort is ongoing to recruit teachers at the primary school level. This has gone a long way in addressing the issue of out-of-school children, thereby ranking the state as one of the best in the nation.”

The Commissioner applauded the efforts of all teachers, and the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Oyo State Wing, for supporting the present administration.

Adelabu said studies had shown that an acute shortage of teachers is usually caused by poor salaries, poor working conditions and a high student-teacher ration, noting that this is a thing of the past in Oyo State.

He, therefore, appealed to teachers in the state to reciprocate the government’s good gesture by rendering good service to the state’s education sector.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Pastor Akinade Alamu, applauded Governor Makinde for making the teaching profession attractive in the state.

Pastor Alamu highlighted the Oyo State government’s efforts towards creating a conducive environment for teachers.

He noted that though the profession is still faced with some challenges, the Oyo State Government is poised to make life more meaningful for teachers.