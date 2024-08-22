The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it recently issued a 21-day strike notice because the federal government has consistently failed on its promises to address the lingering issues hindering the development of Nigeria’s universities.

ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, was at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Abia where he disclosed the outcome of ASUU’s national executive council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting was held between August 17 and August 18 at the University of Ibadan.

News continues after this Advertisement

The union is to reconvene at the expiration of the 21-day notice to decide on the imminent strike.

Osodeke said the federal and state governments have seemingly refused to address all the issues that prompted ASUU’s previous strikes.

He said the NEC has received “alarming reports” on the failed promises the government made during the 2022 strike.

He rejected the “slow pace of the intervention” by the minister of education in resolving those issues.

Osodeke cited the review and signing of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, the demand for impactful funding, and the need for an emergency revitalisation fund for public universities.

He cited the payment of outstanding earned academic allowances, release of withheld salaries, promotion arrears, and third-party deductions targeted at its members.

Osodeke said ASUU is also aggrieved about illegal recruitments, the proliferation of public universities, and the abuse of university laws.

Also demanded is the removal of the universities from the Treasury Single Account and the IPPIS to aid university autonomy.

The ASUU president said the union has declared September 10 to solidarise with its members “unjustly persecuted” across universities in Nigeria.

News continues after this Advertisement