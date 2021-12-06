Nigerian telecom provider, 9mobile has been recognized for its innovation in driving initiatives that solve critical societal challenges at the 15th edition of the prestigious Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

The telecom company was awarded the Deborah Leipzigar Africa Prize for Innovation for powering the Bichi Emirate Digital Skills Project, an initiative aimed at empowering youths in the Bichi emirate of Kano state with the requisite digital skills needed to compete effectively on the global scene.

Commenting on the award, PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended organisers of the award for the recognition, stating that it was a due recognition of service. She said, “We are grateful to the organisers for recognizing the impact of what we are doing particularly in empowering young people. What we are doing in Bichi is one of 9mobile’s strategic efforts to contribute to the human capital development of the country by providing digital skill acquisition opportunities for beneficiaries of the program.”

She added that the award will spur the company to do more in giving back to the society through creative CSR interventions.

The Deborah Leipzigar Africa Prize for Innovation is a pan Africa recognition for innovation that addresses crucial problems in society in a sustainable way.

Over the years, the SERAS awards has grown to become a most prestigious and coveted recognition in the corporate space across Africa, attracting over 1500 entries from more than 350 organizations