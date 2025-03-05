‘You’re a father of all,’ Akinleye, Osun CoS hails Deji Adeleke on his birthday 

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, has described the patriarch of Adeleke dynasty and CEO of Pacific Holdings, Dr. Deji Adeleke as a father of all whose exemplary life is worthy of emulation, just as he rejoiced with him his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye in congratulatory message issued and personally signed commended Dr. Adeleke for his dedication to the growth of humanity.

He testified to Adeleke’s commitment towards making life better to his people, examples of which he said, he is replicating in Osun state through series of developmental programmes embarked on by one of his his siblings, Governor Ademola Adeleke

Akinleye said Dr. Adeleke’s humility made him stand out in the comity of business moguls, both home and in the diaspora.

“You are a specially made by God. Uplifting others is your watchword. You’re a humane person who thinks of others first. I am highly impressed by your humility; you’re worthy of emulation, my father,” he said.

“Your humility is second to none. I am happy to be one of your sons who passed through your tutelage. You have set a standard for us your followers. You taught us how to be humane and do all we could to better the lot of humanity. I am happy as you grow in age, and fervently pray for God’s favour in all your endeavours.

“I, on behalf of my family and political associates, celebrate you sir. I am fortunate to identify with you on this special day of yours, odoodun ni Sapo n ruwe, e o dagba, eo dogbo. Happy birthday and many happy returns.”