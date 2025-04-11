Connect with us

Nation

Senator Oyewumi Congratulates Deji Adeleke on Vanguard Personality of the Year Award
Advertisement

Nation

Nigerian Islamic Cleric Sparks Controversy by Endorsing Death Penalty for Apostasy

Nation

NBA Relocates 2025 Conference to Enugu Over Emergency Rule in Rivers

Nation

Soludo defends war against native doctors, says 23 Anambra indigenes on death row in Indonesia over drugs offences

Nation

Shortage of South-Eastern recruits in Nigerian Army worries military authorities

Nation

Osun Pathfinder Team Congratulates Deji Adeleke on 'Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

Nation

Plateau massacre : IG orders deployment of assets, tactical squads

Nation

Kogi women protest half-naked over increasing insecurity

Nation

Bandits now in charge of 64 Plateau communities, Muftwang opens up

Nation

Group lambasts Omokri over ‘false’ allegations against Senator Natasha

Nation

Senator Oyewumi Congratulates Deji Adeleke on Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senator Oyewumi Congratulates Deji Adeleke on Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Dr. Lere Oyewumi, has congratulated prominent businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Deji Adeleke, on being named Vanguard Personality of the Year for 2024.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Senator Oyewumi lauded Dr. Adeleke—Chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited and patriarch of the respected Adeleke dynasty—for his exceptional humanitarian contributions and commitment to the development of Osun State, Nigeria, and beyond.

“Dr. Deji Adeleke has positively impacted countless lives and contributed immensely to the growth and progress of Osun State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of his family and constituents in the Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Oyewumi expressed pride in Adeleke’s recognition, describing it as a well-deserved honor.

“It is not surprising to us, given his consistent dedication to uplifting others and improving society. He is a man of great integrity and compassion—worthy of emulation,” he noted.

He praised Adeleke’s philanthropic gestures and his ability to bring hope and joy to many lives, adding that humanity remains grateful for his generosity.

“As he receives this prestigious award, we pray that Almighty God continues to uplift, favor, and bless him in all aspects. Congratulations once again, Sir,” the senator concluded.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *