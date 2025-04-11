Senator Oyewumi Congratulates Deji Adeleke on Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Dr. Lere Oyewumi, has congratulated prominent businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Deji Adeleke, on being named Vanguard Personality of the Year for 2024.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Senator Oyewumi lauded Dr. Adeleke—Chairman of Pacific Holdings Limited and patriarch of the respected Adeleke dynasty—for his exceptional humanitarian contributions and commitment to the development of Osun State, Nigeria, and beyond.

“Dr. Deji Adeleke has positively impacted countless lives and contributed immensely to the growth and progress of Osun State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of his family and constituents in the Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Oyewumi expressed pride in Adeleke’s recognition, describing it as a well-deserved honor.

“It is not surprising to us, given his consistent dedication to uplifting others and improving society. He is a man of great integrity and compassion—worthy of emulation,” he noted.

He praised Adeleke’s philanthropic gestures and his ability to bring hope and joy to many lives, adding that humanity remains grateful for his generosity.

“As he receives this prestigious award, we pray that Almighty God continues to uplift, favor, and bless him in all aspects. Congratulations once again, Sir,” the senator concluded.