Osun Pathfinder Team Congratulates Deji Adeleke on ‘Vanguard Personality of the Year Award

A sociopolitical group within the Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Osun Pathfinder Team, has congratulated the patriarch of the Adeleke Dynasty, Dr. Deji Adeleke, on being named Vanguard Newspaper’s Personality of the Year 2024.

The congratulatory message was issued on Thursday in Osogbo and jointly signed by the State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Diti Aluko, and Secretary, Sola Akinleye.

Describing the award as well-deserved, the group praised Dr. Adeleke—Chairman and CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited—for his unwavering commitment to community development and outstanding philanthropic efforts.

They commended Dr. Adeleke’s passion for human capital development, noting that his contributions in the areas of education, healthcare, and youth empowerment remain unparalleled.

“The award is a clear testament to Dr. Adeleke’s remarkable achievements as a philanthropist, an exceptional father, and a paragon of humanity,” the statement read.

In a similar vein, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the group, Hon. Lukman Afolabi (popularly known as Abere Soose), hailed the recognition as befitting and reflective of Dr. Adeleke’s impactful role in national development.

He highlighted Dr. Adeleke’s dedication to promoting quality and accessible education through Adeleke University, where thousands of students have benefited from scholarship opportunities.

“His commitment to the quantitative and qualitative growth of the nation’s education sector is commendable. The strides recorded at Adeleke University speak volumes of his vision and generosity,” Afolabi stated.

The Osun Pathfinder Team congratulated Dr. Adeleke on the prestigious honour and prayed for continued successes in his efforts to uplift lives and contribute to national progress.