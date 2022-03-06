President Buhari departs Nigeria for medicals in London

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja, the nation’s capital, for London, United Kingdom, for medicals.

The Nigerian leader left for the European country on Sunday, the presidency announced a twitter post.

“President Buhari has departed Abuja for the United Kingdom,” the post said.

President Buhari has departed Abuja for the United Kingdom. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 6, 2022

President Buhari who was originally scheduled to travel to London for medicals from Kenya had returned to Nigeria from the Eastern African country on Thursday.

Many had expressed surprise after he returned to the country instead of heading for London as initially announced.

Buhari who attended the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya, was expected to procced to the United Kingdom for a two-week medical check from there.

Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman, had announced the medical trip in a statement issued earlier in the week.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks,” Adesina had said.

But there was some confusion on Friday when Bashir Ahmad, a personal aide of Buhari, tweeted that the president was back in the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya,” he wrote on his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad March 4, 2022.

However, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, later told Daily Trust Buhari that had to return to Abuja after an early completion of his task in Nairobi.

Shehu told the medium that Buhari’s trip is scheduled for Sunday.

“He (Buhari) hasn’t shelved his trip to London. The plan is still there. He finished his business in Kenya and made an early return. The trip to London is Sunday,” he said