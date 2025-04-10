Dr. Deji Adeleke, Vanguard Personality of the Year: An honour to whom it is due 

Dr. Deji Adeleke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Holdings Limited, is a household name in Nigeria and beyond. As the patriarch of the Adeleke Dynasty in Ede and founder of Adeleke University, he stands tall as a pillar in the global community of industrialists.

Renowned for his philanthropic spirit and unwavering commitment to community development, Dr. Adeleke has been a beacon of hope for countless Nigerians, particularly the underprivileged. His selfless service and the far-reaching impact of his contributions across key sectors of the Nigerian economy have significantly bolstered the nation’s growth and development.

Driven by a strong passion for economic advancement through industrialization, Dr. Adeleke has achieved tremendous success. His visionary strides in power generation—particularly his efforts toward self-sufficiency—are fast becoming a reality. This initiative promises to empower many states to generate uninterrupted power supply, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

Under Dr. Adeleke’s influence, the Adeleke Dynasty has played a key role in the economic transformation of Osun State. Through the dynamic leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, the state has witnessed significant strides in infrastructure development, addressing long-standing deficits across its regions.

Equally noteworthy is Dr. Adeleke’s passion for accessible, quality education. His commitment is evident in the scholarships offered at Adeleke University, enabling thousands of students to pursue academic excellence. The institution has produced a new generation of economists, industrialists, and professionals contributing meaningfully to national progress.

Despite his towering achievements, Dr. Adeleke remains a model of humility, dedicated to uplifting others without regard for his own status. His selection as Vanguard Newspaper’s Personality of the Year 2024 is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary leadership, integrity, and steadfast devotion to societal progress.

This prestigious award highlights his visionary impact, compassionate nature, and unmatched contributions to national development and philanthropy. His legacy continues to inspire and elevate standards of excellence in leadership.

Congratulations to a father, mentor, and guiding light—a man of honour, compassion, and unshakable integrity. More wins ahead, sir!

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State