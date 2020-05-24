...urges Them to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A foremost traditional ruler in Osun State, the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosin ii, has rejoiced with Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The traditional ruler in a congratulatory massage he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo the state capital, on Saturday, felicitated Muslims as they join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The traditional ruler, urged them to let the lesson of the period be their watchword in whatever they do.

According to him,” the period could only be meaningful if the Muslim faithful adhere strictly to the teachings of the period as guiding principles”

The traditional ruler, however enjoined Muslim to use this period of efficacy of prayer to pray to Almighty Allah to lay His healing hands on those who have been battling with Coronavirus and make the issue of the virus a thing of the past.

Olowu of Owu Kuta, said what the country needs now is divine intervention regarding to the current global pandemic, urging the people to be steadfast in prayer and eschew any acts capable of hampering the development of the State and the Nation.

Oba Makama, implored the faithful not to see the period as merry making alone but they should rather look inward on how best they could assist the needy in the society as this would give the downtrodden members of the society a sense of belonging.

He, therefore, urged government to assist law enforcement agencies with logistics to enable them provide adequate security for law abiding citizens.