Politics
Osun: Newly sworn in council chairmen elect ALGON executives
The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter has inaugurated its new executive.
The inauguration was held during its first meeting at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday.
Chairman of Ifelodun local government, Hon.Sharafadeen Awotunde emerged Chairman, while Hon. Lukman Afolabi of Ede South Local Government emerged Secretary.
Other executives are
HON. BARR. ROTIMI JOHN ADEYENUWO : VICE CHAIRMAN
HON. ALH. LUKMAN AFOLABI : SECREATARY
HON. ADEWALE ADEYINKA : ASS. SECRETARY
HON. ILESANMI TAIWO :TREASURER
HON. MOSHOOD ADEKUNLE : ASST. TREASURER
HON. TAIWO AMODU : FIN. SECRETARY
HON. YOMI ΑΙΝΑ : HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY LIAISON OFFICER
HON. TAIWO ADEYEKUN : AUDITOR
HON. ALUKO OLADITI : LEGAL ADVISER
HON. ADENIRAN FELICIA : DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL AND WELFARE
HON. OBAFEMI KOLADE : ORGANISING SECRETARY
HON. AJIBOLA DADA : PUBLIC RELATION OFFICER (PRO)
HON. JIDE JOODA : EX-OFFICIO Ι
HON. ATOLAGBE KAYODE : EX-OFFICIO II
Speaking, the newly elected ALGON Chairman, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde thanked all members of the association for electing him to steer the ship of the association this time.
According to Awotunde “I equally thank members of the public for supporting the PDP candidates in the local government election.
“The association appreciates the role of peace embarked upon by Osun State Government under the leadership of Senator Asiwaju Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and our vibrant PDP State Chairman,Hon. Sunday Bisi for their peaceful effort.
“As the Chairman of ALGON,I pledge the support of all the local government Chairmen in following the developmental stride of our governor during our tenure.
“God bless you all.”