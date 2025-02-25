Connect with us

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State chapter has inaugurated its new executive.

The inauguration was held during its first meeting at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday.

Chairman of Ifelodun local government, Hon.Sharafadeen Awotunde emerged Chairman, while Hon. Lukman Afolabi of Ede South Local Government emerged Secretary.

Other executives are

HON. BARR. ROTIMI JOHN ADEYENUWO : VICE CHAIRMAN

HON. ALH. LUKMAN AFOLABI : SECREATARY

HON. ADEWALE ADEYINKA : ASS. SECRETARY

HON. ILESANMI TAIWO :TREASURER

HON. MOSHOOD ADEKUNLE : ASST. TREASURER

HON. TAIWO AMODU : FIN. SECRETARY

HON. YOMI ΑΙΝΑ : HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY LIAISON OFFICER

HON. TAIWO ADEYEKUN : AUDITOR

HON. ALUKO OLADITI : LEGAL ADVISER

HON. ADENIRAN FELICIA : DIRECTOR OF SOCIAL AND WELFARE

HON. OBAFEMI KOLADE : ORGANISING SECRETARY

HON. AJIBOLA DADA : PUBLIC RELATION OFFICER (PRO)

HON. JIDE JOODA : EX-OFFICIO Ι

HON. ATOLAGBE KAYODE : EX-OFFICIO II

Speaking, the newly elected ALGON Chairman, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde thanked all members of the association for electing him to steer the ship of the association this time.

According to Awotunde “I equally thank members of the public for supporting the PDP candidates in the local government election.

“The association appreciates the role of peace embarked upon by Osun State Government under the leadership of Senator Asiwaju Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and our vibrant PDP State Chairman,Hon. Sunday Bisi for their peaceful effort.

“As the Chairman of ALGON,I pledge the support of all the local government Chairmen in following the developmental stride of our governor during our tenure.

“God bless you all.”

