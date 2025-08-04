Nigerian Anglicans flay election of lesbian bishop, Cherry Vann, as Welsh primate

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has faulted the election of the Rt. Rev. Cherry Vann, as the Archbishop of Wales, saying the election was a further indication of abandonment of the faith once delivered to the saints.

The Church added that, aside from being a further evidence of the choice of the Church of Wales walking away from the truth, Vann’s election is a signal that some sections of the global Anglican world have resolved to abandon the truth of God’s word by sacrificing the authority of the Scripture for a postmodern agenda that has no divine backing.

Bishop Vann, who is known to be a practising homosexual and in a civil partnership with Wendy Diamond, was elected as the Archbishop of Wales on Wednesday, 30th July, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Anglican Primate, Most Rev’d Henry C. Ndukuba, the Church noted that it will not recognise the election of Rt. Rev. Cherry Vann as Archbishop of Wales.

It read, “We recall with sadness her passive and complicit role in the same-sex crisis that tore the Anglican Communion apart. The story of Rt. Rev. Vann reminds us of the sad tenure of Most Rev. Katherine Jefferts Schori, the 26th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church in the United States (2006–2015), under whose tenure faithful Anglicans in the United States of America suffered severe persecution and opposition.

“This recent election of Bishop Vann is a clear revelation that many who claim to be members of the body of Christ cannot endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables.”

Ndukuba said that with the election of Bishop Vann as Archbishop of Wales, the salvation of the souls of men, biblical ethics, and the identity of Anglicans globally are at stake, adding that the development is an impairment of our credibility to do missions and evangelism, and salvaging the very soul of Anglican orthodoxy.