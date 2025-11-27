Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Dies at 98

Nigeria is mourning the passing of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, one of the country’s most revered Islamic scholars and the supreme leader of the Tijaniyya Sufi order. He died on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at the age of 98.

The news of his death was first confirmed by Bashir Ahmad, former aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, who took to X to pay tribute to the late scholar.

“It is with a heavy heart and complete submission to the will of Allah (SAW) that we receive the news of the passing of our revered leader, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, one of the leaders of the Tijjaniyya order in Nigeria,” Ahmad wrote, praying for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy upon him.

The scholar’s son, Sayyadi Ali Dahiru Usman Bauchi, also confirmed the death, stating: “Sheikh has returned to his Creator. We are all from Allah, and to Him we shall return. His life was well spent. Alhamdulillah.” He added that the burial location has not yet been confirmed, with Abuja or Bauchi as possible sites.

Born on June 29, 1927, in East Gombe, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi memorized the Qur’an under the guidance of his father and studied under prominent scholars such as Shaykh Tijani Usman Zangon-Bare-bari and Shaykh Abubakar Atiku. Over the decades, he rose to become the leader of the Tijaniyya movement in Nigeria and served as deputy chair of the Fatwa Committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was married to the daughter of renowned Tijani scholar Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse of Senegal and fathered over 80 children. His life was marked by devotion to Islamic scholarship, spiritual guidance, and the promotion of Tijaniyya teachings across Nigeria and West Africa.

The Bauchi State Government and the family have yet to release official funeral arrangements. Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi’s passing is widely regarded as a significant loss to the Islamic community in Nigeria and beyond.