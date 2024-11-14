Methodist church elevates secretary general, 13 others as bishops

The Methodist Church of Nigeria has expressed great concern over the high level of inflation and hunger in the country and urged the church leaders to respond quickly to the challenges.

Right Rev. Emmanuel Udofia made the disclosure at the consecration of the General Secretary of Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, Dr Evans Onyemara, and 13 others in Lagos the recently.

Udofia, who called on the bishops to offer stability and hope to the people, said: “There is hunger, frustration, and a cry for justice in our land.”

He encouraged the newly appointed bishops to lead with humility, spiritual discipline, and a commitment to uplift their congregations, while also emphasizing the importance of a pastoral approach rooted in simplicity and authenticity.

In his lessons on the teachings of Jesus Christ, Right Rev. Udofia highlighted the value of leading with humility and avoiding personal acclaim.

He declared: “The ministry that Jesus Christ exemplified was simple, calling people to God’s Word, devoid of ambiguity or self-aggrandisement.”

Udofia warned against seeking recognition, encouraging the new bishops to prioritize community service over personal reputation.“”A leader must be consultative and prayerful, aware of the unique challenges, whether spiritual dryness, financial strain, or leadership issues,” he counselled.

Responding, Dr. Onyemara, who was elevated to the role of Bishop on Special Duty, a position which embodies Methodist Church’s commitment to serving the broader Christian community while upholding Methodist values, said: “Once consecrated in the Methodist Church, one enters the leadership circle where decisions affecting people’s lives are made.

”At this level, we must seek God’s grace to serve as positive vessels for shaping lives rather than causing harm, as bishops wield substantial influence within the Methodist Church’s constitution.““Not everyone can attain this position; it’s a privilege reserved for a select few. Consequently, those who achieve it are immensely grateful to God.”he explained.

On the benefit to Nigeria as a nation, he said: “The Methodist Church of Nigeria offers employment to around 5,000 ministers nationwide, contributing significantly to human resource development and capacity building. “Elevating relatively young individuals also inspires hope in younger generations, as it shows a path forward for leadership within the church.““Our church values youth leadership, as exemplified by the recent consecration of a young bishop who was only ordained as a priest in 2021.”

In his contribution, the General Secretary explained , “As the General-Secretary of the Christian Council of Nigeria, my role is external to the Methodist Church Nigeria. To recognize my service and maintain my alignment with Methodist values, the Church granted me the title of Bishop on Special Duty.

“Although my current focus is outside Methodist confines, upon completing my CCN tenure, I will return to serve a Methodist diocese as a bishop,” Bishop Onyemara declared.