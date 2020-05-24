Adebayo Obajemu

In an unprecedented move to defy traditional and political institutions, Kano, Bauchi, Jigawa and Borno states have given blanket permissions to mosques to open for Sallah celebration. This directives from the above states run counter to directives from the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and President Muhammadu Buhari which enjoy Muslims to observe the celebration from their homes and shun large gathering.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state had ealier issued similiar directive for mosques and churches to open but later rescinded after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country.