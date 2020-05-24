– calls for prayers against Covid-19

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke (Banik) has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the 1441AH Ramadan and celebration of Eid-il-fitri.

Adeleke In a statement issued on Sunday, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo, said the completion of the fast during the month of Ramadan by Muslims was a demonstration of the submission to the will of the God Almighty.

This according to him, should be exemplified in all the dealings with fellow humans, saying this would automatically translate to a better society.

Banik stressed that though Ramadan has ended, the virtues and lesson of the period should not be allowed to vanish, saying, “the lessons are part of the things needed to guarantees a better society, particularly now that the world is battling the pandemic Coronavirus.

He said: “Part of the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan is to be ones brother’s keeper, by showing love and support to ourselves at this critical period of Covid-19.

“Why Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration is trying its best to bring the spread of the virus to a halt completely and at the same time bring succour to the people through distribution of relief materials, particularly food, there must be continuous support from the citizens too.

“Those who are blessed can also show support to the people around them, as it might not be possible for the government to fee.

d every citizen at this period.

“Such support will be in line with the teachings and virtues of the Ramadan which has just been concluded”, the Commissioner stressed.

Adeleke further urged every Nigerian to intensify prayers at this critical period to secure God intervention against the spread of the virus, with a view to giving the government and citizens the opportunity to focus on the individual and governmental economic development drive.

He also tasked citizens to comply with all the guidelines for the prevention of the pandemic for the benefit of all.