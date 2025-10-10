The Osun State House of Assembly has strongly condemned the sealing of the state’s Amotekun Corps offices by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, describing the action as unconstitutional, unlawful, and politically motivated.

Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, made the position of the legislature known on Friday while addressing journalists at the Assembly complex in Osogbo.

Egbedun expressed dismay over what he termed a “forceful and unlawful closure” of the state-backed security outfit, which was established in 2020 to combat kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes across Osun.

According to him, the action amounts to an abuse of power and a violation of due process, particularly as the Amotekun Corps was created by law and funded by the Osun State Government.

“This Honourable House finds it deeply troubling and constitutionally offensive that an agency created by law and funded by the Osun State Government could be summarily shut down without due process, consultation with the State Government, or the House of Assembly which enacted its enabling legislation,” the Speaker said.

He added that the move came at a time when security challenges were worsening in neighbouring states, stressing that the Amotekun Corps should be reinforced rather than crippled.

“At a time when security concerns are escalating in neighbouring states, this is when the Amotekun Corps should be fully operational and supported, not sealed,” he stated.

Egbedun warned that if any breach of security occurs as a result of the action, the Nigeria Police Force and relevant federal security agencies would be held responsible.

“The safety of our people cannot be compromised due to avoidable administrative or political actions,” he added

The Speaker further noted that in previous incidents involving federal security agencies, alleged misconduct by personnel never resulted in the closure of their offices. He argued that the sealing of Amotekun offices lacked justification and deviated from established and lawful procedures.

The House, he said, will continue to defend the autonomy and functionality of all state institutions established by law, particularly those with mandates critical to the safety and welfare of the people of Osun State.