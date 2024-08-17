NSE president, Oguntala hails Gov Adeleke for promoting local content

The national president of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala has commended Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke for promoting local content in the state.

Oguntala stated this during inspection tour of the national body of NSE to the project site at Okefia, in Osogbo the state capital on Friday.

Oguntala pointed out that, the body was in the state to show their support for the administration of Adeleke led government’s vision for economic advancement, which the council had proposed for the development of a comprehensive policy document and a roadmap for the Industrialization of Osun State.

NSE president noted that Governor Adeleke’s performance must give credence to, going by what the engineers saw at the ongoing projects across the state.

Oguntala affirmed that the council had proposed initiatives aimed at enhancing skills development and industrial growth for teeming youth within Osun State.

She noted that, “Our goal is to work alongside your esteemed administration to promote economic empowerment and sustainable development for the people of this state. We sincerely hope that our proposals will align with your vision for Osun State’s progress and development in the following two areas.”

She contended that Skills Development would be in Prepaid Meter Installation and Solar Technology.

“We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with the Osun State Government to provide specialised training in Prepaid Meter Installation and Solar Technology Design and Installation.”

Oguntala stressed that the initiative aims to empower 300 young indigenes across the three senatorial districts, with 100 participants from each district.

She pointed out that the focus is to enhance the technical capacity of the youth, preparing them for active participation in the energy sector and positioning Osun State as a leader in sustainable technology adoption.

This plan she noted includes creating two industrial hubs strategically located to optimise resources and attract investments.

She also advocated for the extension of the gas infrastructure master plan to Osun State, which she believed will catalyse industrial activities and contribute significantly to the social and economic development of the state.

In his remark, Governor Ademola Adeleke reaffirmed his infrastructure plan across the sectors, saying infrastructural development is already ongoing across the 30 local governments and area council in the state.

The Governor emphasised that in 2023, “I announced an ambitious infrastructure plan across the sectors. Many doubted our capacity to implement the various projects but to the glory of God, we have proved critics wrong. We have shown that we have the will, the capacity and the knowledge to achieve our goals.”

Adeleke said his administration is fully determined to take Osun to greater heights and have demonstrated strong passion to bridge the infrastructure gap in Osun state.

According to him “We are convinced that economic growth and development is best achieved when the infrastructure sector is well developed. Good infrastructure facilitates economic development and good governance.”

He thanked the Nigeria Society of Engineers, for their unwavering support and promised to embark on more developmental projects that will turn the fortune of the state.

