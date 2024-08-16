Workers in the aviation sector say they will embark on a nationwide strike on August 21, 2024, in protest against the Federal Government’s continued deduction of 50 per cent from the internally generated revenue of key aviation agencies.

The unions made their decision known in a letter dated August 14, 2024, titled, “Save Aviation From Collapse”, and released to journalists on Thursday.

The affected agencies in the sector include the NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian Meteorological Services Agency, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau.

“All workers of the NCAA, FAAN, NAMA, NiMet, NCAT, and NSIB, joined by the solidarity of all aviation workers, are hereby directed to embark on peaceful protests at all airports nationwide on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to demand the discontinuation of deduction of 50 per cent from the internally generated revenue of the agencies mentioned above through exemption.

“All efforts on our part have failed to impress upon the Federal Government that all the agencies are cost recovery and not profit-making organisations. As such they cannot survive on half of their incomes under any model of administration or any other guise whatsoever,” the stated.

The unions warned that critical safety activities within these agencies were already being compromised due to the financial strain imposed by the deductions. They cautioned that they would not be held responsible if the aviation industry becomes dysfunctional due to these financial constraints.

“Information available to us indicates that some important safety critical activities of the agencies are grinding to a halt under the yoke of the deductions.

“It has therefore become incumbent on us as trade unions and workers in aviation to let the public and the government be aware that we shall bear no responsibility in the certain event that the industry becomes dysfunctional as a result of financial incapacity due to the deductions at source,” they stated.

In readiness for the protest, the unions have directed all state councils, women’s commissions, youth councils, and branches of their unions nationwide to fully mobilise and ensure widespread participation.

But the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) called for caution, stating that embarking on strike in the sector would disrupt flight activities nationwide.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NCAA, Michael Achimugu who spoke to The PUNCH about the potential impact of the protest, highlighted the risks to operations if aviation service providers decide to go on strike.

“If service providers go on strike automatically our operations will be affected. Who will service the airlines in that place?” Achimugu said.

“I believe that they have given ample notice. And I’m sure that the minister would be in conversation. The essence of the strike is to disrupt activities,” he stated.

