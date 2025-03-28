Government of Delta State has directed the immediate withdrawal of the query issued to a student of the School of Nursing Sciences, Agbor, Osato Edobor, over her alleged involvement in a viral social media video during the recent visit of First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

The school had issued a disciplinary query to Edobor, for allegedly recording and posting an “unauthorised” video on social media during the visit of the First Lady to Delta State.

A picture of a letter sent to Edobor was posted by Arise New journalist Oseni Rufai on Friday via X.

The letter, signed by the provost of the institution, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, and dated March 27, 2025, accused Edobor of engaging in a “malicious act” by recording herself singing and posting an “unofficial response” to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at the Dome Event Centre in Asaba.

The event was part of the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme, where 10,000 professional kits were distributed to midwives in the South-South geopolitical zone.

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the Student Handbook under standardised disciplinary action for some punishable offences No. 8, Page 21,” the letter stated.

The school directed Edobor to submit a written explanation in triplicate within 24 hours, justifying why disciplinary action should not be taken against her.

The disciplinary move follows a viral video circulating on social media in which nursing students at the event appeared to reject the First Lady as their “mother.”

The incident occurred when the event’s Master of Ceremony introduced Oluremi Tinubu as “everyone’s mother,” a customary title for First Ladies in Nigeria. However, the students responded in unison, “Na your mama be this,” meaning “This is your mother,” refusing to accept the designation.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions, with many linking the students’ reaction to growing discontent over the economic hardship and insecurity in the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

During the event, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori praised the First Lady’s efforts, stating that the country was witnessing significant improvements in the health sector under the RHI programme.

He also commended her dedication to enhancing the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

The First Lady also met with traditional rulers at the Traditional Rulers’ Council Chambers, including the Orodje of Okpe, and retired Major General Felix Mujak Peruo.

Meanwhile, the query generated angry reactions from Nigerians on social media who argued that it was a violation of freedom of expression. The state government then announced the withdrawal on Friday.

In a statement on Friday via X, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, confirmed the withdrawal of the disciplinary query, stressing that the government is committed to upholding the rights of students in health-related programmes and ensuring a conducive learning environment.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, has directed the immediate withdrawal of the query issued to Nursing Student Osato Edobor by the Provost of the School of Nursing Sciences, Agbor,” the ministry said in a public notice.

Speaking further in a video statement, Onojaeme assured the public that the government had no intention of victimising any student over the incident.

“On the trending letter of query issued to the student of the School of Nursing, Agbor, I’ve instructed the provost to withdraw the letter. We don’t want to victimise any of the students,” he said.

The commissioner also revealed that he had personally reached out to the affected student to confirm the withdrawal of the disciplinary action.

“I’ve also reached out to the student in question, and the student has confirmed to me that the letter was withdrawn late yesterday night,” he stated.

Onojaeme urged the public to disregard any misinformation surrounding the issue, insisting that they have no intention to victimise the student.