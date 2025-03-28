Connect with us

FG says Chinese national didn't order shooting of Immigration officer 

The Federal Government says further investigations into the shooting of a personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) around a Chinese company in Niger State, have shown that the officer was not targeted.

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Interior, Babatunde Alao in an updated statement on Friday said the officer was hit by a stray bullet that was neither shot on the order of the Chinese company nor its employee.

Accordingly, he said the Federal Government has launched full scale investigation into the shooting of the personnel in collaboration with other security agencies.

“This is to unravel the detailed circumstances surrounding the shooting while giving assurance that anyone found culpable will be brought to book.

“The Minister reaffirms his strong commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and professional integrity of all law enforcement officers.

“He emphasizes the government’s ongoing support for law-abiding businesses in Nigeria and reiterates the Ministry of Interior’s dedication to fostering strong partnerships with foreign nationals, aiming to build sustainable collaboration for social economic development”, the statement added.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

