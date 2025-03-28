Over 22,000 sign petition to demand justice for founder ‘killed’ by Lagos reckless driver

An online petition to demand justice for Adetunji “Teejay” Opayele the co-founder of Bumpa, who died after allegedly being hit by a vehicle said be be driven by a lady identified as Biola Adams, has garnered over 22,000 signatures as at 1:35pm on Thursday.

Reports suggest that on March 4th, Teejay, was biking his way home from a gym at Victoria Island when a car driving one way came out of nowhere and him, and he became unconscious immediately.

The car was allegedly driven by the said Biola Adams, who is alleged to be from a very influential Lagos family and works for one of the biggest health insurance firms in Nigeria.

People’s anger stems from the allegation that when she hit him, she tried to flee the scene, but people gathered and ensured that she couldn’t.

Yet, with Teejay lying in critical condition, drenched in a pool of his own blood, Adams was alleged to have refused to step out of the car to render any help.

Reports said she sat in the car, pressing her phone and making calls, and when her friends finally responded to the crowd asking her to take him to the hospital, one said;

“Biola cannot take him, because she doesn’t want blood stains in her car.”

The people around tried to help but were constrained as no car was willing to stop. They eventually got an uber, took him to a nearby clinic, but he was rejected.

It was gathered Adams had already contacted a tow truck to tow her own car in the meantime.

Meanwhile, when Teejay was rejected, the people had to return to the accident scene, and subsequently used a Korope bus, and forced Adams to enter so that the hospital would admit him.

Unfortunately, when they finally got to a hospital, over an hour after the accident, Teejay was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports said Adams again tried to flee, but got her arrested. However, she allegedly kept boasting that nothing would happen to her because her family has connections.

Apparently, she was eventually released allegedly on N1m bail after being charged for Traffic Violations instead of Manslaughter, and is alleged to be out of the country already.

Teejay’s family is thus demanding justice, and has called on all Nigerians to lend their voices.

Teejay had secured $4m international funding for Bumpa. He initially founded HostCabal, and worked in premium companies both in US and Nigeria.