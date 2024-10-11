Nigeria First Lady, Remi Tinubu donates N1bn to OAU

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria First Lady, on Thursday, donated N1bn to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) community to uplift the infrastructure within the institution’s premises.

This is as she commissioned 2.7 kilometres road, Grand Pavillion and Monument built by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and named after her

Speaking at the official commissioning of the projects, Mrs. Tinubu lamented the poor condition of some of the structures in the institution which according to her needs overhauling.

“I graduated 41 years ago, and looking at this environment, the management skill is so poor and it is everywhere. When we build, we clean and renovate, that is why you see over 200 years building in the developed countries they are still looking impeccable due to maintenance,” she said.

“On this note through the renewed hope initiative, I’ll donate N1 billion to the University.”

Speaking earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, noted that the projects were named after the first lady in recognition of her contributions to learning, development and empowerment.

“In recognition of her contributions, a golden statue is erected to immortalize her virtuous person and to showcase the strength of a teacher, a mother and wife in her at the very heart of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Also built is a state of the art hostel whose dynamic pavilion reflects her progressive nature.

“The construction of 2.7 kilometer road with glowing street Solar Lamps; the luminous, glowing, solar powered street lamps provided a viable alternative for goal-driven Obafemi Awolowo University students during recent blackouts on campus.

“The road will henceforth be known as Senator Oluremi Tinubu Way, and is symbolic of those many paths she has opened for youth, women, and the underprivileged in our society.

“The biggest hostel and pavilion in the history of Obafemi Awolowo University that bears her name represents her efforts to create spaces of learning, development, and empowerment for all.”