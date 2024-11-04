Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

First Lady, NSA to lead national prayers against economic hardship

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu are set to lead a national prayer session in response to the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

The prayer, organised in collaboration with both Christian and Muslim leaders, aims to seek divine intervention in the nation’s crises.

Chief Segun Balogun Afolorunikan, Director General of the National Prayer Forum (NPF), announced the initiative during a briefing in Abuja, themed “Seeking the Intervention of God in Nigeria’s Affairs.”

He emphasised the importance of collective action in overcoming the country’s multifaceted challenges, highlighting that unity is crucial for finding lasting solutions.

“By the end of this prayer session, we believe that with God’s wisdom, our leaders and citizens will find the strength to confront our common enemies,” Afolorunikan stated, expressing hope that Nigeria would enter 2025 with renewed purpose and stability.

The prayer sessions will take place at significant venues: Muslims will gather at the National Mosque in Abuja for seven days, during which 313 individuals will recite the Qur’an, culminating in the recitation of the Holy text 2,191 times for national stability.

Meanwhile, Christians will meet at the National Ecumenical Centre for a week of intense prayer, with prayer warriors from various denominations focusing their efforts on the nation’s adversities.

Afolorunikan noted that extensive outreach had been conducted, including meetings with leaders from the National Mosque, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and traditional leaders such as the Sultan of Sokoto.

