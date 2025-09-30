Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has revealed that her husband’s decision to run on a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election tested her faith, strained her relationship with her church community, and left her clinging to God’s grace for strength.

The revelation is contained in her new 52-page memoir, The Journey of Grace: Giving Thanks in All Things, unveiled during her 65th birthday celebration.

Mrs Tinubu recounted how the ruling All Progressives Congress’ same-faith ticket split her local parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), where she had worshipped for 15 years and risen through the ranks to become an Assistant Pastor in 2018.

“My being a Christian did not matter. My local Assembly was split. It was a bitter pill for them to chew,” she wrote, adding that some church members avoided her after the decision.

Despite the hostility, the First Lady said she never abandoned her place of worship. Instead, she leaned on her spiritual maturity to weather the storm. “I kept attending church, and I thank God I have grown from being a baby to a mature Christian. So the little resentment I witnessed from a few was met with the peace of God.”

She revealed that while some members were openly antagonistic, others, especially elders in the parish, stood by her, encouraging her with prayers during the heated political season.

Mrs Tinubu, who joined RCCG in 2007, detailed her spiritual journey from being a new member to completing the Redeemed Christian Bible College and School of Disciples, before becoming a worker, deaconess, and eventually an Assistant Pastor.

Reflecting on the difficult period, she said forgiveness and faith were her coping mechanisms, even when she and her husband felt betrayed by close allies during the 2023 campaign.

“I do not have anything against anyone. The Holy Spirit continually comforted me. Never to avenge myself, assuring me that it is God’s prerogative. If God decides to fight your battles and you have won, is there anything else to fix? Nothing, so let it go,” she wrote.

The First Lady said the experience only strengthened her walk with God, teaching her to rely on grace rather than dwell on bitterness.